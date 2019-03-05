Detroit faces NKU in Horizon tourney

No. 7 seed Detroit (11-19, 8-10) vs. No. 2 seed Northern Kentucky (23-8, 13-5) Horizon Conference Tourney First Round, BB&T Arena, Highland Heights, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Northern Kentucky are…

No. 7 seed Detroit (11-19, 8-10) vs. No. 2 seed Northern Kentucky (23-8, 13-5)

Horizon Conference Tourney First Round, BB&T Arena, Highland Heights, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Northern Kentucky are prepared to face off in the opening round of the Horizon tournament. Northern Kentucky swept the two-game regular season series. The teams last played each other on Feb. 7, when the Norse outshot Detroit 56.1 percent to 42.4 percent and hit six more 3-pointers en route to a 97-65 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Detroit’s Josh McFolley, Derrien King and Gerald Blackshear Jr. have combined to score 36 percent of the team’s points this season, including 59 percent of all Titans scoring over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Jalen Tate has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Northern Kentucky field goals over the last three games. The junior forward has accounted for 27 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Detroit is 0-14 when scoring fewer than 72 points and 11-5 when scoring at least 72.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Detroit is a perfect 7-0 when the team makes 12 or more 3-pointers. The Titans are 4-19 when the team hits fewer than 12 threes.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Kentucky is ranked second among Horizon teams with an average of 79 points per game.

