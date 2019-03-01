DePaul looks to end streak vs St. John’s

St. John’s (20-9, 8-8) vs. DePaul (13-13, 5-10) Wintrust Arena, Chicago; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s looks to extend DePaul’s conference losing streak to five games. DePaul’s last Big East win came…

St. John’s (20-9, 8-8) vs. DePaul (13-13, 5-10)

Wintrust Arena, Chicago; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s looks to extend DePaul’s conference losing streak to five games. DePaul’s last Big East win came against the Xavier Musketeers 74-62 on Feb. 9. St. John’s fell short in an 84-73 game at home to Xavier on Thursday.

SAVVY SENIORS: DePaul’s Max Strus, Eli Cain and Femi Olujobi have combined to score 57 percent of the team’s points this season, including 63 percent of all Blue Demons scoring over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Shamorie Ponds has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all St. John’s field goals over the last three games. Ponds has 17 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Red Storm have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Blue Demons. DePaul has an assist on 41 of 84 field goals (48.8 percent) over its past three outings while St. John’s has assists on 39 of 79 field goals (49.4 percent) during its past three games.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent St. John’s offense has turned the ball over on 14.8 percent of its possessions, the 11th-best mark in Division I. 19.8 percent of all DePaul possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Blue Demons are ranked 255th, nationally).

