Delaware St. seeks revenge on UMES

Delaware State (5-23, 2-13) vs. Maryland Eastern Shore (6-24, 4-11) William P Hytche Athletic Center, Princess Anne, Maryland; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State seeks revenge on Maryland Eastern Shore after dropping the…

Delaware State (5-23, 2-13) vs. Maryland Eastern Shore (6-24, 4-11)

William P Hytche Athletic Center, Princess Anne, Maryland; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State seeks revenge on Maryland Eastern Shore after dropping the first matchup in Dover. The teams last played each other on Feb. 23, when the Hawks shot 41.7 percent from the field while holding Delaware State to just 33.3 percent en route to a six-point victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Kevin Larkin is averaging 16 points and 8.8 rebounds to lead the charge for the Hornets. Johquin Wiley is also a primary facilitator, maintaining an average of 9.5 points, 4.5 assists and 2.1 steals per game. The Hawks have been led by Bryan Urrutia, who is averaging 7.6 points and 5.4 assists.

LOVE FOR LARKIN: Larkin has connected on 29.3 percent of the 133 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 30 over the last five games. He’s also made 76.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 74: Delaware State is 0-18 when it allows at least 74 points and 5-5 when it holds opponents to less than 74.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Hawks have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Hornets. Maryland Eastern Shore has an assist on 39 of 68 field goals (57.4 percent) over its previous three outings while Delaware State has assists on 27 of 66 field goals (40.9 percent) during its past three games.

LOOSENING UP: Delaware State’s offense has turned the ball over 14.4 times per game this year, but is averaging 18.7 turnovers over its last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.