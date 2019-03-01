CSUN seeks revenge on Hawaii

Cal State Northridge (12-17, 6-7) vs. Hawaii (16-11, 7-6) Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Northridge seeks revenge on Hawaii after dropping the first matchup in Northridge. The teams…

Cal State Northridge (12-17, 6-7) vs. Hawaii (16-11, 7-6)

Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Northridge seeks revenge on Hawaii after dropping the first matchup in Northridge. The teams last played on Jan. 17, when the Rainbow Warriors outshot Cal State Northridge 48.3 percent to 46 percent and hit 11 more foul shots on the way to a five-point victory.

STEPPING UP: The versatile Lamine Diane is averaging 24.2 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.2 blocks to lead the way for the Matadors. Terrell Gomez is also a big contributor, putting up 19.3 points per game. The Rainbow Warriors have been led by Zigmars Raimo, who is averaging 11.6 points and 6.1 rebounds.

ROBUST RAIMO: In 27 games this season, Hawaii’s Raimo has shot 55.8 percent.

WINLESS WHEN: The Matadors are 0-8 when they score 68 points or fewer and 12-9 when they exceed 68 points. The Rainbow Warriors are 0-8 when they fail to score more than 64 points and 16-3 on the season, otherwise.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Hawaii is a sterling 10-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.7 percent or less. The Rainbow Warriors are 6-11 when they let opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Hawaii has made 8.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among Big West teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.