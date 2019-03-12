CSUN faces UCSB in Big West quarters

No. 7 seed Cal State Northridge (13-19, 7-9) vs. No. 2 seed UC Santa Barbara (21-9, 10-6) Big West Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Honda Center, Anaheim, California; Thursday, 2 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Northridge…

No. 7 seed Cal State Northridge (13-19, 7-9) vs. No. 2 seed UC Santa Barbara (21-9, 10-6)

Big West Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Honda Center, Anaheim, California; Thursday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Northridge is set to face UC Santa Barbara in the quarterfinals of the Big West tournament. UC Santa Barbara swept the two-game regular season series. The teams last went at it on March 7, when the Gauchos shot 42.2 percent from the field on the way to a two-point victory.

TEAM LEADERS: The dynamic Lamine Diane is averaging 24.8 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks to lead the way for the Matadors. Terrell Gomez is also a key contributor, accounting for 19.2 points per game. The Gauchos have been led by Ar’mond Davis, who is averaging 13.1 points and 5.9 rebounds.

ACCURATE AR’MOND: Davis has connected on 35.2 percent of the 128 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 10 over his last three games. He’s also converted 77.3 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Cal State Northridge is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 13-11 when scoring at least 68.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Gauchos have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Matadors. UC Santa Barbara has an assist on 38 of 83 field goals (45.8 percent) across its previous three outings while Cal State Northridge has assists on 32 of 85 field goals (37.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Santa Barbara has committed a turnover on just 17 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best rate among all Big West teams. The Gauchos have turned the ball over only 11.2 times per game this season.

