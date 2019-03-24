CSUB faces Southern Utah in CIT second round

Cal State Bakersfield (17-15) vs. Southern Utah (17-16) CIT Second Round, Centrum Arena, Cedar City, Utah; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Bakersfield and Southern Utah will meet in the second round of…

Cal State Bakersfield (17-15) vs. Southern Utah (17-16)

CIT Second Round, Centrum Arena, Cedar City, Utah; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Bakersfield and Southern Utah will meet in the second round of the CIT. Southern Utah earned an 80-73 overtime win over Drake on Friday, while Cal State Bakersfield won 66-58 against Cal State Fullerton on Thursday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Jarkel Joiner is averaging 16.1 points to lead the charge for the Roadrunners. Rickey Holden is also a primary contributor, accounting for 10.7 points per game. The Thunderbirds have been led by Cameron Oluyitan, who is averaging 13.1 points and 4.2 rebounds.

JUMPING FOR JARKEL: Joiner has connected on 37.6 percent of the 133 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 20 over the last five games. He’s also made 70.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 62: Southern Utah is 0-5 when its offense scores 62 points or fewer. Cal State Bakersfield is a perfect 5-0 when it holds opponents to 62 or fewer points.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Thunderbirds are 5-0 when they turn the ball over nine times or fewer and 12-16 when they exceed nine turnovers. The Roadrunners are 5-0 when the team records at least nine steals and 12-15 when falling short of that total.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Bakersfield has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 38.8 percent, ranking the Roadrunners second nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Southern Utah stands at just 23.9 percent (ranked 316th).

