Utah (15-12, 9-6) vs. Colorado (16-11, 7-8)

Coors Events Center, Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado seeks revenge on Utah after dropping the first matchup in Salt Lake City. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 20, when the Runnin’ Utes shot 45.5 percent from the field while holding Colorado’s shooters to just 40.6 percent en route to a nine-point victory.

STEPPING UP: Colorado’s McKinley Wright IV has averaged 13.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and five assists while Tyler Bey has put up 12.6 points and 9.4 rebounds. For the Runnin’ Utes, Sedrick Barefield has averaged 16.7 points and four assists while Donnie Tillman has put up 10 points and 5.5 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Wright has accounted for 44 percent of all Colorado field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 30 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Utah is 0-5 when its offense scores 61 points or fewer. Colorado is a perfect 7-0 when it holds opponents to 60 or fewer points.

WINNING WHEN: The Buffaloes are 7-0 when they hold opposing teams to 60 points or fewer and 9-11 when opponents exceed 60 points. The Runnin’ Utes are 5-0 when turning the ball over 10 times or fewer and 10-12 when the team exceeds that total.

DID YOU KNOW: Utah as a collective unit has made 9.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among Pac-12 teams. The Runnin’ Utes have averaged 11.2 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

