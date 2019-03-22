Clemson, Wichita State meet in NIT second round

No. 6 seed Wichita State (20-14) vs. No. 2 seed Clemson (20-13) NIT Second Round, Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, South Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State is ready to face Clemson in the…

No. 6 seed Wichita State (20-14) vs. No. 2 seed Clemson (20-13)

NIT Second Round, Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, South Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State is ready to face Clemson in the second round of the NIT. Clemson earned a 75-69 win over Wright State on Tuesday, while Wichita State won 76-70 against Furman on Wednesday.

SENIOR SCORING: Clemson has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Marcquise Reed, Elijah Thomas, Shelton Mitchell, Aamir Simms and David Skara have collectively accounted for 83 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 81 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Reed has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Clemson field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Wichita State is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 62 points and 20-6 when scoring at least 62.

WINNING WHEN: Clemson is a perfect 8-0 when the team blocks at least seven opposing shots. The Tigers are 12-13 this season when they block fewer than seven shots.

DID YOU KNOW: The Clemson defense has allowed only 64 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Tigers 23rd among Division I teams. The Wichita State offense has averaged 70.9 points through 34 games (ranked 210th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.