Syracuse (19-11, 10-7) vs. Clemson (18-12, 8-9)

Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson seeks revenge on Syracuse after dropping the first matchup in Syracuse. The teams last played each other on Jan. 9, when the Orange shot 41.7 percent from the field while holding Clemson’s shooters to just 35.8 percent on their way to a 61-53 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Clemson has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Marcquise Reed, Elijah Thomas, Shelton Mitchell and David Skara have combined to account for 71 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 77 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.

TERRIFIC TYUS: Tyus Battle has connected on 31.4 percent of the 121 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 15 over the last three games. He’s also made 77.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Tigers have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Orange. Clemson has an assist on 42 of 73 field goals (57.5 percent) across its previous three matchups while Syracuse has assists on 38 of 79 field goals (48.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Clemson defense has allowed only 64.3 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Tigers 23rd among Division I teams. The Syracuse offense has averaged 70 points through 30 games (ranked 234th, nationally).

