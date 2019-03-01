Clemson faces tough test vs No. 5 UNC

No. 5 North Carolina (23-5, 13-2) vs. Clemson (17-11, 7-8) Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 UNC presents a tough challenge for Clemson. Clemson has won one of…

No. 5 North Carolina (23-5, 13-2) vs. Clemson (17-11, 7-8)

Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 UNC presents a tough challenge for Clemson. Clemson has won one of its seven games against ranked opponents this season. North Carolina beat Syracuse by eight at home on Tuesday.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Marcquise Reed, Elijah Thomas, Shelton Mitchell and David Skara have collectively accounted for 71 percent of Clemson’s scoring this season. For North Carolina, Luke Maye, Cameron Johnson and Kenny Williams have collectively accounted for 46 percent of the team’s total scoring, including 49 percent of all Tar Heels points over their last five.

MIGHTY MAYE: Maye has connected on 32 percent of the 97 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 12 over the last three games. He’s also made 77.3 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: North Carolina has won its last seven road games, scoring 85.6 points, while allowing 67.1 per game.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Tigers have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Tar Heels. Clemson has 44 assists on 72 field goals (61.1 percent) across its past three matchups while North Carolina has assists on 51 of 89 field goals (57.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The North Carolina offense has scored 87.3 points per game, the third-highest figure in Division I. Clemson has only averaged 69.3 points per game, which ranks 231st nationally.

