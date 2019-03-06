CCU seeks revenge on S. Alabama

South Alabama (14-15, 7-9) vs. Coastal Carolina (14-14, 8-8) HTC Center, Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina seeks revenge on South Alabama after dropping the first matchup in Mobile. The…

South Alabama (14-15, 7-9) vs. Coastal Carolina (14-14, 8-8)

HTC Center, Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina seeks revenge on South Alabama after dropping the first matchup in Mobile. The teams last met on Jan. 5, when the Jaguars outshot Coastal Carolina from the field 43.1 percent to 41.9 percent and recorded seven fewer turnovers en route to a seven-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: South Alabama has relied heavily on its seniors. Josh Ajayi, Trhae Mitchell, Rodrick Sikes and Kory Holden have combined to account for 66 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 74 percent of all Jaguars points over the team’s last five games.

CLUTCH CUTHBERTSON: Zac Cuthbertson has connected on 36.6 percent of the 93 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 18 over his last five games. He’s also made 75.4 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Chanticleers are 0-5 when they score 61 points or fewer and 14-9 when they exceed 61 points. The Jaguars are 0-8 when they fail to score more than 65 points and 14-7 on the season, otherwise.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Chanticleers have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Jaguars. Coastal Carolina has an assist on 47 of 92 field goals (51.1 percent) over its previous three outings while South Alabama has assists on 33 of 72 field goals (45.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Coastal Carolina attempts more free throws per game than any other Sun Belt team. The Chanticleers have averaged 23.5 free throws per game this season.

