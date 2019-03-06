BU meets Colgate in Patriot League quarters

Boston University (15-17, 8-11) vs. No. 1 seed Colgate (21-10, 13-5) Patriot League Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Cotterell Court, Hamilton, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: A spot in the Patriot League semifinals is…

Boston University (15-17, 8-11) vs. No. 1 seed Colgate (21-10, 13-5)

Patriot League Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Cotterell Court, Hamilton, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A spot in the Patriot League semifinals is up for grabs as Boston University is set to take on Colgate. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 2, when the Terriers outshot Colgate from the field 50.9 percent to 48.9 percent and recorded 10 fewer turnovers on their way to an eight-point victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Colgate’s Rapolas Ivanauskas has averaged 16.3 points and 8.1 rebounds while Jordan Burns has put up 15.7 points and 5.7 assists. For the Terriers, Max Mahoney has averaged 16.5 points and 6.5 rebounds while Tyler Scanlon has put up 13.8 points and 5.1 rebounds.

ROCK-SOLID RAPOLAS: Ivanauskas has connected on 43.8 percent of the 89 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 14 over the last three games. He’s also made 77.8 percent of his free throws this season.

WINNING WHEN: Colgate is a perfect 11-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 40 percent or less. The Raiders are 10-10 when they allow opponents to shoot any better than that.

STREAK SCORING: Colgate has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 80.5 points while giving up 66.5.

DID YOU KNOW: Colgate is ranked second among Patriot League teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 29.9 percent. The Raiders have averaged 9.6 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.