BG faces tough test vs No. 19 Buffalo

Bowling Green (20-10, 12-5) vs. No. 19 Buffalo (27-3, 15-2)

Alumni Arena, Buffalo, New York; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Buffalo presents a tough challenge for Bowling Green. Bowling Green has played a ranked team only once this season and won. Buffalo is coming off an 82-79 win over Ohio in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Buffalo has relied heavily on its seniors this year. CJ Massinburg, Nick Perkins, Jeremy Harris and Dontay Caruthers have collectively accounted for 64 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 61 percent of all Bulls points over the last five games.

TERRIFIC TURNER: Justin Turner has connected on 38.9 percent of the 144 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 17 over his last three games. He’s also made 71.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Bowling Green is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 71 points and 20-2 when scoring at least 71.

STREAK STATS: Buffalo has won its last 13 home games, scoring an average of 88.4 points while giving up 64.5.

DID YOU KNOW: Buffalo is ranked sixth in Division I with an average of 85 points per game.

