Ball State meets BG in MAC quarters

No. 11 seed Ball State (16-16, 7-12) vs. No. 3 seed Bowling Green (20-11, 12-6) Mid-American Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Ball State and Bowling Green are…

No. 11 seed Ball State (16-16, 7-12) vs. No. 3 seed Bowling Green (20-11, 12-6)

Mid-American Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State and Bowling Green are prepared to face off in the quarterfinals of the MAC tourney. The only meeting between the teams this season came on Jan. 15, when Ball State made only 19 free throws on 25 attempts while the Falcons went 29 for 33 on their way to the 79-78 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Ball State has benefited heavily from its seniors. Tayler Persons, Tahjai Teague, K.J. Walton, Trey Moses and Kyle Mallers have collectively accounted for 78 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 88 percent of all Cardinals points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Persons has made or assisted on 45 percent of all Ball State field goals over the last three games. Persons has accounted for 17 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Bowling Green is 0-8 this year when it scores 71 points or fewer and 20-3 when it scores at least 72.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Ball State is a perfect 5-0 when it turns the ball over 10 times or fewer. The Cardinals are 11-16 when they record more than 10 turnovers. The Bowling Green defense has created 13.7 turnovers per game in MAC play, but that figure has dropped to 11.8 per game over its last five.

DID YOU KNOW: Bowling Green has attempted the second-most free throws among all MAC teams. The Falcons have averaged 22.2 foul shots per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.