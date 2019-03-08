Austin Peay, Belmont meet in OVC semis

Austin Peay (22-10, 14-5) vs. No. 1 seed Belmont (25-4, 16-2) Ohio Valley Conference Tourney Semifinals, Ford Center, Evansville, Indiana; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: A ticket to the OVC championship game is about…

Austin Peay (22-10, 14-5) vs. No. 1 seed Belmont (25-4, 16-2)

Ohio Valley Conference Tourney Semifinals, Ford Center, Evansville, Indiana; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A ticket to the OVC championship game is about to be punched as Austin Peay and Belmont are set to do battle. The only meeting between the teams this season came on Jan. 26, when the Bruins shot 62.7 percent from the field while limiting Austin Peay to just 52.2 percent en route to the four-point victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Belmont’s Dylan Windler has averaged 21.1 points and 10.3 rebounds while Nick Muszynski has put up 15 points, six rebounds and 2.2 blocks. For the Governors, Terry Taylor has averaged 20.8 points and 8.8 rebounds while Chris Porter-Bunton has put up 13.4 points and five rebounds.

TERRIFIC TERRY: Taylor has connected on 34.3 percent of the 143 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 10 for 24 over his last three games. He’s also made 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Austin Peay is a perfect 14-0 when it holds an opponent to 71 points or fewer. The Governors are 8-10 when opponents score more than 71.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bruins have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Governors. Belmont has an assist on 70 of 109 field goals (64.2 percent) across its past three games while Austin Peay has assists on 46 of 91 field goals (50.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Austin Peay offense has scored 82.7 points per game this season, ranking the Governors 17th among Division I teams. The Belmont defense has allowed 74 points per game to opponents (ranked 224th overall).

