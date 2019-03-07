Arizona looks for home win vs ASU

Arizona State (20-9, 11-6) vs. Arizona (17-13, 8-9) McKale Memorial Center, Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arizona looks for its seventh straight win over Arizona State at McKale Memorial Center. The last…

Arizona State (20-9, 11-6) vs. Arizona (17-13, 8-9)

McKale Memorial Center, Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona looks for its seventh straight win over Arizona State at McKale Memorial Center. The last victory for the Sun Devils at Arizona was a 73-69 win on Feb. 21, 2010.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The Sun Devils have been led by Luguentz Dort and Zylan Cheatham. Dort is averaging 16.2 points and 4.4 rebounds while Cheatham is putting up 11.6 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. The Wildcats have been led by Chase Jeter and Brandon Randolph, who are averaging 11.1 and 12.8 points, respectively.

DOMINANT DORT: Dort has connected on 30.6 percent of the 147 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 24 over the last five games. He’s also converted 68.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Sun Devils are 0-5 when they score 67 points or fewer and 20-4 when they exceed 67 points. The Wildcats are 0-8 when they fail to score more than 60 points and 17-5 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Sun Devils have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Wildcats. Arizona has 30 assists on 69 field goals (43.5 percent) across its past three outings while Arizona State has assists on 31 of 65 field goals (47.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Arizona State has attempted the fourth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Sun Devils have averaged 25.8 free throws per game.

