Andrews scores 21 to carry Loyola (Md.) past Lehigh 92-73

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jaylin Andrews had a season-high 21 points as Loyola (Md.) beat Lehigh 92-73 on Saturday night.

Andrews made 5 of 6 3-pointers.

Andrew Kostecka had 19 points for Loyola (11-20, 7-11 Patriot League). Isaiah Hart added 18 points and seven assists. Kenny Jones had 15 points for the hosts.

The 92 points were a season best for the Greyhounds.

Jordan Cohen had 16 points for the Mountain Hawks (19-10, 12-6). Kyle Leufroy added 16 points. Lance Tejada had 14 points.

The Greyhounds leveled the season series against the Mountain Hawks with the win. Lehigh defeated Loyola (Md.) 89-72 on Jan. 6. The Greyhounds and the Mountain Hawks next take the floor in the Patriot League Tournament.

