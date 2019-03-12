A&M faces Vandy in SEC tourney

No. 14 seed Vanderbilt (9-22, 0-18) vs. No. 11 seed Texas A&M (13-17, 6-12) Southeastern Conference Tourney First Round, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt is set to meet Texas…

No. 14 seed Vanderbilt (9-22, 0-18) vs. No. 11 seed Texas A&M (13-17, 6-12)

Southeastern Conference Tourney First Round, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt is set to meet Texas A&M in the first round of the SEC tourney. The only meeting between the teams this season came on March 2, when the Aggies shot 38.1 percent from the field on the way to a seven-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Texas A&M has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Savion Flagg, Wendell Mitchell, Christian Mekowulu and Josh Nebo have collectively accounted for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 74 percent of all Aggies points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Flagg has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Texas A&M field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 24 field goals and six assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Vanderbilt is 0-21 when scoring fewer than 75 points and 9-1 when scoring at least 75.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Commodores have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Aggies. Texas A&M has 29 assists on 71 field goals (40.8 percent) across its past three outings while Vanderbilt has assists on 31 of 60 field goals (51.7 percent) during its past three games.

LAST FIVE: Vanderbilt has averaged only 56 points per game over its last five games. The Commodores are giving up 73.4 points per game over that span.

