Yale looks to extend streak vs Harvard

Harvard (13-9, 6-3) vs. Yale (18-4, 8-1)

John J. Lee Amphitheater, New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale looks for its seventh straight conference win against Harvard. Yale’s last Ivy League loss came against the Harvard Crimson 65-49 on Feb. 1. Harvard fell 88-79 at Brown in its last outing.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Yale’s Miye Oni has averaged 17.9 points and 6.7 rebounds while Jordan Bruner has put up 10.8 points and eight rebounds. For the Crimson, Bryce Aiken has averaged 21.1 points while Justin Bassey has put up 10.3 points and 7.3 rebounds.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Bulldogs have given up just 67.9 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the 76.6 per game they allowed to non-conference competition.

ACCURATE AIKEN: Aiken has connected on 41.4 percent of the 58 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 23 over the last three games. He’s also converted 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Yale has won its last nine home games, scoring an average of 83.9 points while giving up 68.1.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Crimson. Yale has an assist on 46 of 96 field goals (47.9 percent) over its past three matchups while Harvard has assists on 29 of 84 field goals (34.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Yale is ranked first among Ivy League teams with an average of 80.8 points per game.

