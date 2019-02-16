Yale looks to extend streak vs Cornell

Yale (16-4, 6-1) vs. Cornell (13-10, 5-2) Newman Arena at Bartels Hall, Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Yale looks for its 12th straight win in the head-to-head series over Cornell. Yale…

Yale (16-4, 6-1) vs. Cornell (13-10, 5-2)

Newman Arena at Bartels Hall, Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale looks for its 12th straight win in the head-to-head series over Cornell. Yale has won by an average of 14 points in its last 11 wins over the Big Red. Cornell’s last win in the series came on Feb. 15, 2013, a 68-61 win.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Cornell’s Matt Morgan has averaged 23.1 points and 4.5 rebounds while Josh Warren has put up 10.9 points and 4.8 rebounds. For the Bulldogs, Miye Oni has averaged 18.2 points and 6.6 rebounds while Jordan Bruner has put up 10.5 points and 8.1 rebounds.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Bulldogs have given up only 65.7 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 76.6 per game they allowed against non-conference foes.

MIGHTY MIYE: Oni has connected on 38.9 percent of the 95 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 16 over the last three games. He’s also converted 75 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Big Red are 7-0 when they make 10 or more 3-pointers and 6-10 when they fall shy of that mark. The Bulldogs are 15-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.4 percent or worse, and 1-4 when opponents exceed that percentage.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Big Red have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bulldogs. Cornell has an assist on 45 of 74 field goals (60.8 percent) across its previous three contests while Yale has assists on 38 of 82 field goals (46.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Yale is ranked first among Ivy League teams with an average of 80.1 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.