Wyoming looks to sweep CSU

Wyoming (6-20, 2-11) vs. Colorado State (10-16, 5-8)

Moby Arena, Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming goes for the season sweep over Colorado State after winning the previous matchup in Laramie. The teams last met on Feb. 9, when the Cowboys outshot Colorado State from the field 47.9 percent to 42.3 percent and hit six more 3-pointers en route to a 74-66 victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Colorado State’s Nico Carvacho has averaged 16 points and 13.2 rebounds while J.D. Paige has put up 15 points. For the Cowboys, Justin James has averaged 20.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists while Jake Hendricks has put up 10.8 points.

CREATING OFFENSE: James has either made or assisted on 62 percent of all Wyoming field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 37 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Colorado State is 0-10 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 10-6 when it scores at least 69.

COLD SPELLS: Wyoming has dropped its last nine road games, scoring 61.9 points and allowing 79.3 points during those contests. Colorado State has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 70 points while giving up 79.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Colorado State has committed a turnover on just 17.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all MWC teams. The Rams have turned the ball over only 11.7 times per game this season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

