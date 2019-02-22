Wright State looks to extend streak vs Youngstown St.

Youngstown State (12-17, 8-8) vs. Wright State (17-11, 11-4) Ervin J. Nutter Center, Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wright State looks for its sixth straight conference win against Youngstown State. Wright State’s…

Youngstown State (12-17, 8-8) vs. Wright State (17-11, 11-4)

Ervin J. Nutter Center, Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State looks for its sixth straight conference win against Youngstown State. Wright State’s last Horizon loss came against the Illinois-Chicago Flames 67-53 on Feb. 1. Youngstown State fell 76-69 at Northern Kentucky in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Wright State’s Loudon Love has averaged 15.1 points and 8.3 rebounds while Bill Wampler has put up 15 points. For the Penguins, Darius Quisneberry has averaged 13.4 points while Naz Bohannon has put up 7.4 points and 8.5 rebounds.

DOMINANT DARIUS: Quisneberry has connected on 31.5 percent of the 146 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 14 over the last three games. He’s also made 79.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

DEFENSIVE DISRUPTION: Youngstown State is 5-0 when it holds opponents to 40.4 percent or worse from the field, and 7-17 whenever opponents shoot better than that. Wright State is 9-0 when it allows 42.9 percent or less from the field and 8-11 whenever opponents exceed that mark.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Wright State’s Wampler has attempted 171 3-pointers and connected on 35.1 percent of them, and is 8 of 14 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Youngstown State is ranked first among Horizon teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 35.3 percent. The Penguins have averaged 13.8 offensive boards per game.

