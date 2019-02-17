Wisconsin looks to extend streak vs Illinois

Illinois (10-15, 6-8) vs. Wisconsin (17-8, 9-5) Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin looks for its 13th straight win in the head-to-head series over Illinois. In its last 12 wins…

Illinois (10-15, 6-8) vs. Wisconsin (17-8, 9-5)

Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin looks for its 13th straight win in the head-to-head series over Illinois. In its last 12 wins against the Fighting Illini, Wisconsin has won by an average of 15 points. Illinois’ last win in the series came on March 12, 2010, a 58-54 victory.

STEPPING UP: The versatile Ethan Happ has averaged a double-double (18.4 points, 10.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists) to lead the way for the Badgers. Complementing Happ is D’Mitrik Trice, who is maintaining an average of 12.7 points per game. The Fighting Illini have been led by Ayo Dosunmu, who is averaging 14.2 points and 4.2 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Happ has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Wisconsin field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has accounted for 25 field goals and eight assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: Illinois is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 67 points or fewer. The Fighting Illini are 4-15 when opponents score more than 67.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Fighting Illini have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Badgers. Wisconsin has an assist on 25 of 67 field goals (37.3 percent) over its previous three games while Illinois has assists on 38 of 86 field goals (44.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Illinois defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 23.6 percent of all possessions, the 14th-best rate in the country. Wisconsin has a forced-turnover percentage of only 17.6 percent through 25 games (ranking the Badgers 270th among Division I teams).

