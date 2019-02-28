Williams Jr., Duquesne host UMass

UMass (10-18, 3-12) vs. Duquesne (18-10, 9-6) A.J. Palumbo Center, Pittsburgh; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two sophomore guards will be on display as Carl Pierre and UMass will go up against Eric Williams…

UMass (10-18, 3-12) vs. Duquesne (18-10, 9-6)

A.J. Palumbo Center, Pittsburgh; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two sophomore guards will be on display as Carl Pierre and UMass will go up against Eric Williams Jr. and Duquesne. Pierre is averaging 18.2 points over the last five games. Williams is averaging 11.6 points over the last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Pierre and Jonathan Laurent have led the Minutemen. Pierre has averaged 11.6 points while Laurent has recorded 9.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. The Dukes have been led by sophomores Williams and Michael Hughes. Williams has averaged 12.5 points and 7.6 rebounds while M. Hughes has put up 11.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game.

CLUTCH CARL: Pierre has connected on 39.4 percent of the 175 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 19 of 43 over the last five games. He’s also converted 73.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Duquesne is 0-6 this year when it scores 64 points or fewer and 18-4 when it scores at least 65.

STREAK STATS: UMass has lost its last nine road games, scoring 63.2 points, while allowing 71.6 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Duquesne is ranked second among A10 teams with an average of 73 points per game.

