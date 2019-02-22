Wichita State seeks revenge on Memphis

Memphis (16-11, 8-6) vs. Wichita State (13-12, 6-7) Charles Koch Arena, Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Memphis goes for the season sweep over Wichita State after winning the previous matchup in Memphis.…

Memphis (16-11, 8-6) vs. Wichita State (13-12, 6-7)

Charles Koch Arena, Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis goes for the season sweep over Wichita State after winning the previous matchup in Memphis. The teams last met on Jan. 3, when the Tigers outshot Wichita State from the field 50 percent to 43.9 percent and made 19 more free throws en route to the 85-74 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Memphis has benefited heavily from its seniors. Jeremiah Martin, Kyvon Davenport, Kareem Brewton Jr. and Raynere Thornton have collectively accounted for 59 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 71 percent of all Tigers points over the team’s last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Martin has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all Memphis field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 31 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Wichita State is 0-8 this year when it scores 62 points or fewer and 13-4 when it scores at least 63.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Memphis is a perfect 8-0 when at least five of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 8-11 when fewer than five Tigers players score in double-figures.

DID YOU KNOW: The Memphis offense has scored 82.1 points per game, the 22nd-highest figure in Division I. Wichita State has only averaged 69.8 points per game, which ranks 235th nationally.

