West Virginia dismisses Ahmad, Harris for rule violations

By The Associated Press February 11, 2019 6:24 pm 02/11/2019 06:24pm
West Virginia Mountaineers forward Esa Ahmad (23) joins his teammates on the court during team introductions before an NCAA college basketball game against the University of Texas Longhorns in Morgantown, W.Va. on Saturday Feb. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Craig Hudson)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia starters Esa Ahmad and Wes Harris have been dismissed from the team for undisclosed violations of athletic department policies.

The Mountaineers announced the dismissals Monday night without elaboration.

Ahmad was the team’s third-leading scorer this season at 12 points per game and the third-leading rebounder at 5.8. Harris averaged 7.9 points and 4.5 rebounds.

Ahmad is a senior and four-year starter. Harris is a junior in his second year as a starter.

The dismissals come during a tumultuous season for the Mountaineers (10-14, 2-9 Big 12), who are in last place in the league and have lost 10 of their last 12 games.

West Virginia is coming off a 75-53 home loss to Texas and plays at No. 14 Kansas (18-6, 7-4) on Saturday.

