Weber State looks to extend streak vs Montana State

Montana State (12-12, 9-5) vs. Weber State (15-10, 9-5)

Dee Events Center, Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State looks for its 11th straight win in the head-to-head series over Montana State. In its last 10 wins against the Bobcats, Weber State has won by an average of 10 points. Montana State’s last win in the series came on Jan. 24, 2013, a 79-74 victory.

LEADING THE WAY: The explosive Jerrick Harding is averaging 22 points to lead the way for the Wildcats. Brekkott Chapman is also a primary contributor, producing 12.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. The Bobcats have been led by Tyler Hall, who is averaging 19.6 points and 4.2 rebounds.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Harald Frey has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Montana State field goals over the last three games. Frey has accounted for 18 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Bobcats are 0-5 when they score 68 points or fewer and 12-7 when they exceed 68 points. The Wildcats are 0-7 when they fail to score more than 68 points and 15-3 on the season, otherwise.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Wildcats are 5-0 when they hold opposing teams to 64 points or fewer and 10-10 when opponents exceed 64 points. The Bobcats are 9-0 when at least four of their players score in double-figures and 3-12 on the year otherwise.

DID YOU KNOW: Weber State is ranked first among Big Sky teams with an average of 80.5 points per game.

