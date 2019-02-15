Washington looks to sweep Washington St.

Washington (19-5, 10-1) vs. Washington State (10-14, 3-8) Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum, Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Washington State seeks revenge on Washington after dropping the first matchup in Seattle. The…

Washington (19-5, 10-1) vs. Washington State (10-14, 3-8)

Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum, Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State seeks revenge on Washington after dropping the first matchup in Seattle. The teams last played on Jan. 5, when the Huskies outshot Washington State from the field 56.6 percent to 46.9 percent and had six fewer turnovers en route to an 18-point victory.

STEPPING UP: Washington State’s Robert Franks has averaged 18.7 points and 6.3 rebounds while CJ Elleby has put up 15.5 points and 6.8 rebounds. For the Huskies, Jaylen Nowell has averaged 16.4 points and 5.3 rebounds while Noah Dickerson has put up 12.8 points and 6.7 rebounds.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Huskies have given up only 62.1 points per game to conference opponents so far. That’s an improvement from the 66.5 per game they gave up against non-conference foes.

JUMPING FOR JAYLEN: Nowell has connected on 44.9 percent of the 78 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 16 over the last five games. He’s also converted 75.9 percent of his free throws this season.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 67: Washington State is 0-6 when its offense scores 67 points or fewer. Washington is a perfect 15-0 when it holds opponents to 67 or fewer points and has allowed 64.2 points per game over its last five.

COLD SPELL: Washington State has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 72.3 points while giving up 86.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Washington defense has held opponents to just 64.5 points per game, the 29th-lowest in Division I. Washington State has given up an average of 77.7 points through 24 games (ranked 280th, nationally).

