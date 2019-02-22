Washington looks for home win vs Colorado

Colorado (16-10, 7-7) vs. Washington (21-5, 12-1) Alaska Airlines Arena, Seattle; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Washington looks for its fourth straight win over Colorado at Alaska Airlines Arena. The last victory for the…

Colorado (16-10, 7-7) vs. Washington (21-5, 12-1)

Alaska Airlines Arena, Seattle; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington looks for its fourth straight win over Colorado at Alaska Airlines Arena. The last victory for the Buffaloes at Washington was a 64-47 win on March 5, 2015.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Jaylen Nowell is putting up 16.3 points and 5.4 rebounds to lead the way for the Huskies. Complementing Nowell is Noah Dickerson, who is putting up 13 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. The Buffaloes are led by McKinley Wright IV, who is averaging 13.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and five assists.

CREATING OFFENSE: Wright has had his hand in 47 percent of all Colorado field goals over the last three games. Wright has 19 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Colorado is 7-0 when it limits opponents to 60 or fewer points, and 9-10 when opposing teams exceed 60 points. Washington is 16-0 when holding opponents to 67 points or fewer, and 5-5 whenever teams score more than 67 on the Huskies.

STREAK STATS: Washington has won its last 13 home games, scoring an average of 72.5 points while giving up 58.8.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Washington has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 23.9 percent of all possessions this year, the 10th-highest rate among all Division I teams. The Huskies have forced conference foes into turnovers on 26.8 percent of all possessions.

