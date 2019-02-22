W. Illinois looks to end streak vs Oral Roberts

Oral Roberts (10-19, 6-8) vs. Western Illinois (8-18, 3-10) Western Hall, Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts looks to extend Western Illinois’s conference losing streak to six games. Western Illinois’ last…

Oral Roberts (10-19, 6-8) vs. Western Illinois (8-18, 3-10)

Western Hall, Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts looks to extend Western Illinois’s conference losing streak to six games. Western Illinois’ last Summit League win came against the South Dakota Coyotes 65-59 on Jan. 26. Oral Roberts came up short in an 85-73 game at North Dakota on Saturday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Western Illinois’ Kobe Webster has averaged 17.3 points and 4.3 rebounds while Brandon Gilbeck has put up 9.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.7 blocks. For the Golden Eagles, Kevin Obanor has averaged 14.8 points and 7.4 rebounds while Sam Kearns has put up 10.1 points.

OUTSTANDING OBANOR: Obanor has connected on 42.9 percent of the 56 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 20 over the last five games. He’s also converted 82.9 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 68: Western Illinois is 0-18 this year when it allows 68 points or more and 8-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 68.

COLD SPELL: Western Illinois has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 72 points while giving up 77.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The Western Illinois offense has recorded a turnover on only 16.2 percent of its possessions, which is the 27th-lowest rate in the country. The Oral Roberts defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 15.4 percent of all possessions (ranked 340th among Division I teams).

