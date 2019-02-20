Vermont looks to extend streak vs UMBC

Vermont (21-5, 11-1) vs. Maryland-Baltimore County (17-10, 9-3) Retriever Activities Center, Baltimore; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Vermont looks for its seventh straight conference win against Maryland-Baltimore County. Vermont’s last America East loss came…

Vermont (21-5, 11-1) vs. Maryland-Baltimore County (17-10, 9-3)

Retriever Activities Center, Baltimore; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont looks for its seventh straight conference win against Maryland-Baltimore County. Vermont’s last America East loss came against the Maryland-Baltimore County Retrievers 74-61 on Jan. 23. Maryland-Baltimore County is coming off a 70-66 win over UMass Lowell in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Maryland-Baltimore County’s Joe Sherburne has averaged 14.5 points and 5.3 rebounds while KJ Jackson has put up 12.1 points and 2.3 steals. For the Catamounts, Anthony Lamb has averaged 21.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks while Ernie Duncan has put up 14.7 points.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Retrievers have given up just 59.8 points per game across 12 conference games, an improvement from the 68.8 per game they gave up to non-conference foes.

ACCURATE ANTHONY: Lamb has connected on 37.1 percent of the 97 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 9 over his last three games. He’s also made 78.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Vermont is a perfect 16-0 when it holds an opponent to 67 points or fewer. The Catamounts are 5-5 when opponents score more than 67.

STREAK SCORING: Vermont has scored 75 points per game and allowed 58.5 over its six-game road winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: The Vermont defense has allowed only 64.4 points per game to opponents, which is the 25th-lowest figure in the country. The Maryland-Baltimore County offense has put up just 68 points through 27 games (ranked 262nd among Division I teams).

