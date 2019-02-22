Vermont looks to extend streak vs Binghamton

Vermont (21-6, 11-2) vs. Binghamton (8-19, 4-8) Events Center, Vestal, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Vermont looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Binghamton. Vermont has won by…

Vermont (21-6, 11-2) vs. Binghamton (8-19, 4-8)

Events Center, Vestal, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Binghamton. Vermont has won by an average of 18 points in its last seven wins over the Bearcats. Binghamton’s last win in the series came on Feb. 18, 2015, a 57-55 win.

SUPER SENIORS: Binghamton has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Caleb Stewart, J.C. Show, Chancellor Barnard and Everson Davis have combined to account for 51 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 67 percent of all Bearcats points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Sam Sessoms has been directly responsible for 49 percent of all Binghamton field goals over the last five games. The freshman guard has 38 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 74: Binghamton is 0-11 this year when it allows 74 points or more and 8-8 when holding opponents to fewer than 74.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Catamounts have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bearcats. Binghamton has 32 assists on 75 field goals (42.7 percent) over its previous three outings while Vermont has assists on 33 of 69 field goals (47.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Vermont defense has allowed only 64.4 points per game to opponents, which is the 28th-lowest figure in the country. The Binghamton offense has produced just 64.6 points through 27 games (ranked 304th among Division I teams).

