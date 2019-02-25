VCU looks to extend streak vs St. Louis

Saint Louis (17-10, 8-6) vs. VCU (21-6, 12-2) Stuart Siegel Center, Richmond, Virginia; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: VCU looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Saint Louis. In its…

Saint Louis (17-10, 8-6) vs. VCU (21-6, 12-2)

Stuart Siegel Center, Richmond, Virginia; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Saint Louis. In its last seven wins against the Billikens, VCU has won by an average of 14 points. Saint Louis’ last win in the series came on Feb. 15, 2014, a 64-62 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Saint Louis’ Javon Bess, Tramaine Isabell and D.J. Foreman have collectively accounted for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 57 percent of all Billikens points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Isabell has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Saint Louis field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 23 field goals and nine assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 68: Saint Louis is 0-7 when it allows at least 68 points and 17-3 when it holds opponents to less than 68.

STREAK SCORING: VCU has won its last nine home games, scoring an average of 77.1 points while giving up 59.9.

DID YOU KNOW: The VCU defense has allowed only 61.7 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Rams 12th among Division I teams. The Saint Louis offense has averaged 66.7 points through 27 games (ranked 278th, nationally).

