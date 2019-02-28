VCU looks to extend streak vs Richmond

VCU (22-6, 13-2) vs. Richmond (12-16, 6-9) Robins Center, Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: VCU looks for its 10th straight conference win against Richmond. VCU’s last A10 loss came against the Rhode…

VCU (22-6, 13-2) vs. Richmond (12-16, 6-9)

Robins Center, Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU looks for its 10th straight conference win against Richmond. VCU’s last A10 loss came against the Rhode Island Rams 71-65 on Jan. 23. Richmond lost 77-63 on the road against George Mason on Wednesday.

SQUAD LEADERS: Richmond’s Grant Golden has averaged 17.5 points and 6.9 rebounds while Jacob Gilyard has put up 16.4 points, five assists and 3.2 steals. For the Rams, Marcus Evans has averaged 13.9 points while De’Riante Jenkins has put up 11.4 points.

CREATING OFFENSE: Golden has had his hand in 44 percent of all Richmond field goals over the last three games. Golden has 21 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Richmond is 0-15 this year when it scores 70 points or fewer and 12-1 when it scores at least 71.

TWO STREAKS: VCU has won its last four road games, scoring 73.5 points and allowing 61.8 points during those contests. Richmond has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 80.7 points while giving up 66.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The VCU defense has allowed only 61.8 points per game to opponents, which is the 12th-lowest figure in the country. The Richmond offense has produced just 70.7 points through 28 games (ranked 217th among Division I teams).

