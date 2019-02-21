VCU looks to extend streak vs GW

George Washington (8-18, 4-9) vs. VCU (20-6, 11-2) Stuart Siegel Center, Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: VCU looks for its eighth straight conference win against George Washington. VCU’s last A10 loss came…

George Washington (8-18, 4-9) vs. VCU (20-6, 11-2)

Stuart Siegel Center, Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU looks for its eighth straight conference win against George Washington. VCU’s last A10 loss came against the Rhode Island Rams 71-65 on Jan. 23. George Washington won 79-67 over UMass on Wednesday.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: DJ Williams is averaging 14.8 points and 4.7 rebounds to lead the charge for the Colonials. Justin Mazzulla is also a key contributor, maintaining an average of 9.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. The Rams have been led by Marcus Evans, who is averaging 13.2 points and two steals.

DOMINANT DJ: D. Williams has connected on 32.5 percent of the 80 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 15 over the last three games. He’s also converted 65.7 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 69: George Washington is 0-16 when it allows at least 69 points and 8-2 when it holds opponents to less than 69.

TWO STREAKS: George Washington has dropped its last four road games, scoring 62.3 points and allowing 77.3 points during those contests. VCU has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 76.1 points while giving up 60.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The VCU defense has allowed only 61.9 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Rams 13th among Division I teams. The George Washington offense has averaged 64.7 points through 26 games (ranked 294th, nationally).

