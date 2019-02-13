UTEP, La. Tech meet in conference play

UTEP (8-15, 3-9) vs. Louisiana Tech (15-10, 5-7) Thomas Assembly Center, Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UTEP visits La. Tech in a CUSA matchup. Each team last saw action this past Saturday.…

UTEP (8-15, 3-9) vs. Louisiana Tech (15-10, 5-7)

Thomas Assembly Center, Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP visits La. Tech in a CUSA matchup. Each team last saw action this past Saturday. UTEP knocked off Florida International by 10 at home, while Louisiana Tech is coming off of a 73-71 overtime loss at Southern Miss.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: UTEP’s Efe Odigie, Nigel Hawkins and Jordan Lathon have combined to score 51 percent of the team’s points this season, including 43 percent of all Miners scoring over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Bulldogs have given up just 64.3 points per game across 12 conference games, an improvement from the 73.2 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: DaQuan Bracey has been directly responsible for 42 percent of all Louisiana Tech field goals over the last five games. Bracey has 33 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

TWO STREAKS: UTEP has dropped its last nine road games, scoring 66.9 points and allowing 80.9 points during those contests. Louisiana Tech has won its last 12 home games, scoring an average of 78.9 points while giving up 65.3.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Miners have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bulldogs. Louisiana Tech has 31 assists on 73 field goals (42.5 percent) across its past three outings while UTEP has assists on 28 of 65 field goals (43.1 percent) during its past three games.

RECENT GAMES: UTEP has scored 64 points and allowed 70.7 points over its last three games. Louisiana Tech has averaged 67 points and given up 72.3 over its last three.

