Utah State looks for home win vs NM

New Mexico (11-14, 5-8) vs. Utah State (20-6, 10-3)

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, Logan, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State looks for its fourth straight win over New Mexico at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The last victory for the Lobos at Utah State was a 66-60 win on Jan. 10, 2015.

STEPPING UP: The explosive Sam Merrill has averaged 20 points and 4.4 assists to lead the charge for the Aggies. Neemias Queta has paired with Merrill and is accounting for 11.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game. The Lobos are led by Vance Jackson, who is averaging 12.8 points and seven rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Merrill has had his hand in 47 percent of all Utah State field goals over the last three games. Merrill has 21 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: New Mexico has dropped its last five road games, scoring 68.6 points and allowing 87 points during those contests. Utah State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 87 points while giving up 67.3.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Aggies have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Lobos. Utah State has an assist on 47 of 70 field goals (67.1 percent) across its past three outings while New Mexico has assists on 38 of 71 field goals (53.5 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The stout Utah State defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 38.9 percent, the 11th-lowest mark in Division I. New Mexico has allowed opponents to shoot 45 percent through 25 games (ranking the Lobos 253rd).

