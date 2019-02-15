Utah looks to seep ASU

Arizona State (16-8, 7-5) vs. Utah (14-10, 8-4) Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah goes for the season sweep over Arizona State after winning the previous matchup…

Arizona State (16-8, 7-5) vs. Utah (14-10, 8-4)

Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah goes for the season sweep over Arizona State after winning the previous matchup in Tempe. The teams last met on Jan. 3, when the Runnin’ Utes outshot Arizona State 50.9 percent to 46.2 percent and made five more 3-pointers on their way to a 10-point victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Sedrick Barefield has averaged 16.2 points and four assists to lead the charge for the Runnin’ Utes. Complementing Barefield is Timmy Allen, who is maintaining an average of 11.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. The Sun Devils have been led by Zylan Cheatham, who is averaging a double-double with 11.5 points and 11 rebounds.

RAMPING IT UP: The Runnin’ Utes have scored 78.8 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 73.5 per game they managed against non-conference foes.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Remy Martin has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Arizona State field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 21 field goals and 34 assists in those games.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Arizona State’s Rob Edwards has attempted 91 3-pointers and connected on 37.4 percent of them, and is 7 for 26 over the last five games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Utes have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Sun Devils. Utah has an assist on 53 of 85 field goals (62.4 percent) over its past three matchups while Arizona State has assists on 40 of 77 field goals (51.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Arizona State has attempted the fifth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Sun Devils have averaged 26 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.