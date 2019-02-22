Utah looks to extend streak vs Washington St.

Utah (14-12, 8-6) vs. Washington State (11-15, 4-9) Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum, Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah looks for its 11th straight win in the head-to-head series over Washington St..…

Utah (14-12, 8-6) vs. Washington State (11-15, 4-9)

Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum, Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah looks for its 11th straight win in the head-to-head series over Washington St.. Utah has won by an average of 19 points in its last 10 wins over the Cougars. Washington State’s last win in the series came on Jan. 12, 2014, a 49-46 win.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Washington State’s Robert Franks has averaged 22.1 points and 7.4 rebounds while CJ Elleby has put up 15.2 points and 6.7 rebounds. For the Runnin’ Utes, Sedrick Barefield has averaged 16.1 points and four assists while Donnie Tillman has put up 9.8 points and 5.3 rebounds.

SOLID SEDRICK: Barefield has connected on 39.6 percent of the 192 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 37 over the last five games. He’s also converted 84.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Runnin’ Utes are 0-5 when they score 61 points or fewer and 14-7 when they exceed 61 points. The Cougars are 0-6 when they fail to score more than 67 points and 11-9 on the season, otherwise.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Cougars have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Runnin’ Utes. Washington State has an assist on 50 of 73 field goals (68.5 percent) over its past three contests while Utah has assists on 37 of 68 field goals (54.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Utah and Washington State are ranked at the top of the Pac-12 in terms of 3-point shooting. The Runnin’ Utes are ranked first in the conference with 9.5 3-pointers made per game this season while the Cougars are ranked first at 9.5 per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.