Utah looks for road win vs Washington

Utah (14-11, 8-5) vs. Washington (20-5, 11-1)

Alaska Airlines Arena, Seattle; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah looks for its third straight win over Washington at Alaska Airlines Arena. Washington’s last win at home against the Runnin’ Utes came on March 7, 2015.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Washington’s Jaylen Nowell has averaged 16.5 points and 5.3 rebounds while Noah Dickerson has put up 13 points and 6.8 rebounds. For the Runnin’ Utes, Sedrick Barefield has averaged 16.2 points and four assists while Timmy Allen has put up 11.8 points and 5.2 rebounds.

SOLID SEDRICK: Barefield has connected on 38.9 percent of the 185 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 37 over the last five games. He’s also made 85.1 percent of his free throws this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Huskies are 15-0 when they hold opposing teams to 67 points or fewer and 5-5 when opponents exceed 67 points. The Runnin’ Utes are 7-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.6 percent or worse, and 7-11 when opponents exceed that percentage.

STREAK STATS: Utah has won its last four road games, scoring 80.5 points and allowing 73 points during those contests. Washington has won its last 12 home games, scoring an average of 73.3 points while giving up 59.9.

DID YOU KNOW: The Washington defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.7 percent of all possessions, which is the 13th-highest rate in the country. Utah has turned the ball over on 20 percent of its possessions (ranked 262nd among Division I teams).

