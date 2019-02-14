USC Upstate looks to end streak vs Longwood

South Carolina Upstate (6-21, 1-12) vs. Longwood (14-13, 4-8) Willett Hall, Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Longwood looks to extend South Carolina Upstate’s conference losing streak to five games. South Carolina Upstate’s…

South Carolina Upstate (6-21, 1-12) vs. Longwood (14-13, 4-8)

Willett Hall, Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood looks to extend South Carolina Upstate’s conference losing streak to five games. South Carolina Upstate’s last Big South win came against the Longwood Lancers 80-63 on Jan. 26. Longwood is coming off a 62-59 win on the road against High Point in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Lorenzo Phillips is averaging 13.9 points and 4.6 rebounds to lead the way for the Lancers. JaShaun Smith is also a key contributor, maintaining an average of 10.7 points per game. The Spartans are led by Malik Moore, who is averaging 16.7 points and 7.1 rebounds.

MIGHTY MALIK: Moore has connected on 30.3 percent of the 145 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 70.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: South Carolina Upstate has lost its last nine road games, scoring 64.8 points, while allowing 77.3 per game.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Spartans have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Lancers. Longwood has an assist on 33 of 72 field goals (45.8 percent) over its past three outings while South Carolina Upstate has assists on 35 of 66 field goals (53 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Longwood has held opposing teams to only 40.6 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all Big South teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: and

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, , using data from STATS LLC,

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.