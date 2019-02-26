UNLV faces tough test vs No. 12 Nevada

UNLV (15-12, 9-6) vs. No. 12 Nevada (25-2, 12-2) Lawlor Events Center, Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Nevada presents a tough challenge for UNLV. UNLV has played a ranked team…

UNLV (15-12, 9-6) vs. No. 12 Nevada (25-2, 12-2)

Lawlor Events Center, Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Nevada presents a tough challenge for UNLV. UNLV has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Nevada is coming off a 74-68 win over Fresno State in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The Runnin’ Rebels have been led by Kris Clyburn and Amauri Hardy. Clyburn has averaged 13.3 points and 5.4 rebounds while Hardy has put up 13 points per game. The Wolf Pack have been led by seniors Jordan Caroline and Caleb Martin, who are averaging 18.3 and 19.3 points, respectively.

CLUTCH CLYBURN: Clyburn has connected on 30.8 percent of the 130 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 24 over the last five games. He’s also made 78.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: UNLV is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 15-6 when scoring at least 65.

WINNING WHEN: Nevada is a perfect 23-0 when the team makes at least 60.9 percent of its free throws. The Wolf Pack are 2-2 when they shoot below 60.9 percent from the line.

DID YOU KNOW: UNLV has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 35.9 percent, ranking the Runnin’ Rebels 16th nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Nevada sits at just 26 percent (ranked 266th).

