UNC-Asheville looks for road win vs CSU

UNC-Asheville (4-24, 2-12) vs. Charleston Southern (13-14, 7-7)

Buccaneer Fieldhouse, Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC-Asheville looks for its third straight win over Charleston Southern at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. Charleston Southern’s last win at home against the Bulldogs came on Jan. 19, 2015.

FAB FRESHMEN: UNC-Asheville’s Devon Baker, Coty Jude and Cress Worthy have combined to score 51 percent of all Bulldogs scoring this season, although the trio’s output has dropped to 41 percent over the last five games.

DOMINANT DEVON: Baker has connected on 30.2 percent of the 106 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 15 over the last three games. He’s also made 81.3 percent of his free throws this season.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Charleston Southern is a perfect 5-0 when at least five of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 8-14 when fewer than five Buccaneers players score in double-figures.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Buccaneers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bulldogs. Charleston Southern has 43 assists on 81 field goals (53.1 percent) over its previous three outings while UNC-Asheville has assists on 31 of 64 field goals (48.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Charleston Southern defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.6 percent of all possessions, which is the 12th-highest rate in the country. The UNC-Asheville offense has turned the ball over on 23.3 percent of its possessions (ranked 342nd among Division I teams).

