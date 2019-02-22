UMBC looks to extend streak vs Albany

Maryland-Baltimore County looks for its fifth straight conference win against Albany. Maryland-Baltimore County's last America East loss came against the Hartford Hawks 70-61 on Feb. 6.

Maryland-Baltimore County (18-10, 10-3) vs. Albany (10-17, 5-7)

SEFCU Arena, Albany, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Baltimore County's last America East loss came against the Hartford Hawks 70-61 on Feb. 6. Albany is coming off a 74-70 win at Stony Brook in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The do-everything Ahmad Clark has put up 16.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists to lead the way for the Great Danes. Cameron Healy is also a big contributor, maintaining an average of 16.6 points per game. The Retrievers are led by Joe Sherburne, who is averaging 14.3 points and 5.3 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Clark has made or assisted on 42 percent of all Albany field goals over the last three games. Clark has accounted for 11 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Maryland-Baltimore County has scored 66 points per game and allowed 57 over its four-game road winning streak.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Great Danes have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Retrievers. Albany has an assist on 44 of 67 field goals (65.7 percent) over its previous three matchups while Maryland-Baltimore County has assists on 36 of 71 field goals (50.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Maryland-Baltimore County defense has allowed only 62.8 points per game to opponents, which is the 16th-lowest figure in the country. The Albany offense has averaged just 66.7 points through 27 games (ranked 285th among Division I teams).

