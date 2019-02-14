UMBC looks for home win vs UMass Lowell

UMass Lowell (14-12, 6-5) vs. Maryland-Baltimore County (16-10, 8-3) Retriever Activities Center, Baltimore; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Baltimore County looks for its fourth straight win over UMass Lowell at Retriever Activities Center. The…

UMass Lowell (14-12, 6-5) vs. Maryland-Baltimore County (16-10, 8-3)

Retriever Activities Center, Baltimore; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Baltimore County looks for its fourth straight win over UMass Lowell at Retriever Activities Center. The last victory for the River Hawks at Maryland-Baltimore County was a 95-89 win on Jan. 16, 2016.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Maryland-Baltimore County’s Joe Sherburne has averaged 14.6 points and 5.3 rebounds while KJ Jackson has put up 11.9 points and 2.2 steals. For the River Hawks, Christian Lutete has averaged 18.9 points and 8.3 rebounds while Obadiah Noel has put up 14.8 points.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Retrievers have given up only 59.3 points per game across 11 conference games, an improvement from the 68.8 per game they allowed to non-conference opponents.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Sherburne has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Maryland-Baltimore County field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has 18 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: UMass Lowell is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 71 points and 14-4 when scoring at least 71.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Retrievers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the River Hawks. Maryland-Baltimore County has 46 assists on 72 field goals (63.9 percent) over its past three matchups while UMass Lowell has assists on 43 of 79 field goals (54.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Maryland-Baltimore County defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.8 percent of all possessions, which is the 13th-highest rate in the country. The UMass Lowell offense has turned the ball over on 20 percent of its possessions (ranked 257th among Division I teams).

