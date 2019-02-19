UIW looks to end streak vs Lamar

Lamar (14-12, 7-6) vs. UIW (6-19, 1-11) Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center, San Antonio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lamar looks to extend UIW’s conference losing streak to 11 games. UIW’s last Southland win…

Lamar (14-12, 7-6) vs. UIW (6-19, 1-11)

Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center, San Antonio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar looks to extend UIW’s conference losing streak to 11 games. UIW’s last Southland win came against the Nicholls State Colonels 65-58 on Jan. 5. Lamar snuck past Sam Houston State by three points in its last outing.

STEPPING UP: Christian Peevy has averaged 13.1 points and 4.2 rebounds to lead the way for UIW. Complementing Peevy is Charles Brown III, who is putting up 10.8 points per game. Lamar is led by Josh Nzeakor, who is averaging 14.9 points and 7.7 rebounds.

FIELD GOALS FOR NZEAKOR: Across 25 appearances this season, Lamar’s Nzeakor has shot 62.2 percent.

WINNING WHEN: Lamar is a perfect 5-0 when the team records 12 or more steals. The Cardinals are 9-12 when they steal the ball fewer than 12 times.

TWO STREAKS: Lamar has scored 85.3 points per game and allowed 70.3 over its three-game road winning streak. UIW has lost its last five home games, scoring an average of 64.6 points while giving up 75.2.

DID YOU KNOW: The Lamar defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.3 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Cardinals 19th among Division I teams. The UIW offense has turned the ball over on 24.1 percent of its possessions (ranking the Cardinals 350th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.