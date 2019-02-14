UIW looks to end streak vs ACU

Abilene Christian (20-5, 9-3) vs. UIW (6-18, 1-10) Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center, San Antonio; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian looks to extend UIW’s conference losing streak to 10 games. UIW’s last…

Abilene Christian (20-5, 9-3) vs. UIW (6-18, 1-10)

Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center, San Antonio; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian looks to extend UIW’s conference losing streak to 10 games. UIW’s last Southland win came against the Nicholls State Colonels 65-58 on Jan. 5. Abilene Christian knocked off Nicholls State by 16 in its last outing.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Christian Peevy has averaged 13.4 points and 4.3 rebounds to lead the way for the Cardinals. Charles Brown III has complemented Peevy and is putting up 11.1 points per game. The Wildcats have been led by Jaren Lewis, who is averaging 13.2 points and 5.8 rebounds.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Cardinals have scored 67.9 points per game and allowed 76 points per game in conference play so far. Those figures both represent moves in the right direction from the 69.9 points scored and 81.6 points given up per game to non-conference foes.

CLUTCH CHRISTIAN: In 22 appearances this season, UIW’s Peevy has shot 54 percent.

BEHIND THE ARC: Abilene Christian’s Payten Ricks has attempted 137 3-pointers and connected on 46 percent of them, and is 8 for 19 over the past three games.

COLD SPELL: UIW has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 68.8 points while giving up 77.

DID YOU KNOW: The Abilene Christian defense has allowed only 64.2 points per game to opponents, which is the 25th-lowest figure in the country. The UIW offense has averaged just 66.2 points through 24 games (ranked 287th among Division I teams).

