UIC looks to extend streak vs Youngstown St.

Illinois-Chicago (14-12, 8-5) vs. Youngstown State (11-16, 7-7) Beeghly Physical Education Center, Youngstown, Ohio; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UIC looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Youngstown St.. Illinois-Chicago…

Illinois-Chicago (14-12, 8-5) vs. Youngstown State (11-16, 7-7)

Beeghly Physical Education Center, Youngstown, Ohio; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Youngstown St.. Illinois-Chicago has won by an average of 12 points in its last five wins over the Penguins. Youngstown State’s last win in the series came on Feb. 16, 2016, a 92-91 win.

TEAM LEADERS: Youngstown State’s Darius Quisneberry has averaged 13 points while Naz Bohannon has put up 7.2 points and 8.6 rebounds. For the Flames, Tarkus Ferguson has averaged 15.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists while Marcus Ottey has put up 15.8 points.

TERRIFIC TARKUS: Ferguson has connected on 37.6 percent of the 221 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 11 for 23 over the last three games. He’s also converted 70.4 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Penguins are 5-0 when holding opponents to 40.4 percent or worse from the field, and 6-16 when opponents shoot better than that. The Flames are 5-0 when they hold opponents to 63 points or fewer and 9-12 when opponents exceed 63 points.

STREAK SCORING: Youngstown State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 81 points while giving up 73.7.

SECOND CHANCES: Youngstown State has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 35.3 percent this year. That rate is the 24th-highest in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for Illinois-Chicago stands at just 24.8 percent (ranked 301st).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.