UCLA looks to sweep Oregon

Oregon (15-11, 6-7) vs. UCLA (14-13, 7-7)

Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA goes for the season sweep over Oregon after winning the previous matchup in Eugene. The teams last played each other on Jan. 10, when the Bruins shot 51.7 percent from the field while holding Oregon to just 40.3 percent en route to an 87-84 victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Louis King and Payton Pritchard have led the Ducks. King has averaged 13.1 points and 5.7 rebounds while Pritchard has recorded 11.5 points and 4.2 assists per game. The Bruins have been led by sophomores Kris Wilkes and Jaylen Hands, who have combined to score 30.1 points per contest.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Hands has made or assisted on 42 percent of all UCLA field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 14 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 73: Oregon is 0-6 when it allows at least 73 points and 15-5 when it holds opponents to less than 73.

PERFECT WHEN: UCLA is a perfect 8-0 when it holds an opponent to 67 points or fewer. The Bruins are 6-13 when opponents score more than 67 points.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Oregon defense has held opponents to just 64.6 points per game, the 30th-lowest in Division I. UCLA has given up an average of 76.1 points through 27 games (ranked 255th, nationally).

