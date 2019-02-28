UCF looks to knock off No. 8 Houston

Central Florida (21-6, 11-4) vs. No. 8 Houston (27-1, 14-1) Fertitta Center, Houston; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Houston looks to give Central Florida its seventh straight loss against ranked opponents. Central…

Central Florida (21-6, 11-4) vs. No. 8 Houston (27-1, 14-1)

Fertitta Center, Houston; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Houston looks to give Central Florida its seventh straight loss against ranked opponents. Central Florida’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide 65-62 on Dec. 3, 2017. Houston has won its last 12 games against conference opponents.

STEPPING UP: Seniors BJ Taylor and Aubrey Dawkins have led the Knights. Taylor has averaged 16.5 points while Dawkins has put up 15.2 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. The Cougars have been anchored by Corey Davis Jr. and Armoni Brooks, who have combined to score 29.7 points per contest.

TERRIFIC TAYLOR: Taylor has connected on 37.7 percent of the 138 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 20 over the last three games. He’s also converted 77.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Houston has won its last 18 home games, scoring an average of 76.4 points while giving up 59.8.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Cougars have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Knights. Houston has 59 assists on 92 field goals (64.1 percent) over its past three contests while Central Florida has assists on 47 of 80 field goals (58.8 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Houston has held opposing teams to 60.5 points per game this season, the fifth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

